TV music series filmed at East Cork venue kicks off this week

Sea Church is a unique venue housed in the refurbished former St Colman’s Church of Ireland; built-in 1835 it has been restored in recent years as a multi-purpose entertainment venue.
The eight-part series, hosted by Louise Duffy, will see some of Ireland’s best-known and well-loved musicians and artists perform and chat amid the stunning backdrop of Ballycotton’s renovated Sea Church. Picture: Bríd O'Donovan frank and walters

Amy Nolan

EAST Cork’s Sea Church venue is set to feature in an upcoming RTÉ series.

Seachurch Productions has announced details of The Ballycotton Sessions, its new production with the State broadcaster.

The eight-part series, hosted by Louise Duffy, will see some of Ireland’s best-known and well-loved musicians and artists perform and chat amid the stunning backdrop of Ballycotton’s renovated Sea Church.

Acts featured in The Ballycotton Sessions include The Academic, Robert Grace, Damien Dempsey, Wallis Bird, Rapper J Yellow L, Saint Sister, Jack L, and The Coronas.

Each episode will spotlight an artist who will join Louise for an interview and perform in the intimate venue.

The first episode of The Ballycotton Sessions will air tomorrow, Thursday, February 17, on RTÉ 2 at 11pm and will also be available to view on-demand on the RTÉ Player.

