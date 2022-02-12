Northside neglect? Differing views ahead of planned protest 

The subject of resources available to the northside of Cork city has become a bone of contention ahead of a protest planned for early next week.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, plans to lead a protest outside City Hall on Monday against what he says is the consistent neglect of the area.

He told The Echo that he believes the northside is being discriminated against. He said that when it comes to major allocations of funding, such as for Sustainable Transport and Active Travel, he believes the southside of the city benefits more than his own area.

“What I’m trying to highlight is the ongoing neglect of the northside, because we never get a fair deal,” Deputy Gould said.

“To be honest, this is a scandal the way the northside is being treated."

Deputy Gould claimed that while the southside has the Marina park, Tramore Valley Park, Ballincollig Regional Park, and Bishopstown Park, the northside has little in the way of parks.

But Fianna Fáil Councillor Tony Fitzgerald has criticised Mr Gould for constant negativity, which he described as 'very disheartening'.

“Deputy Gould needs to be honest about all the massive investment that has come our way on the northside, such as the biggest primary care unit in St. Mary's campus, and the multi-million development in Knocknaheeny in the northwest quarter,” Councillor Fitzgerald said.

“There’s substantial funding being distributed through the Social Economic Environment Project, where huge investment is put into sport, education, and community groups.

Mr Fitzgerald also cited investment planned for social and affordable housing at Boherboy Road, and other social and affordable projects underway or completed.

Mr Gould said he supported funding of southside projects but felt there was not enough money being spent on the northside, something he alleged was the result of generations of underfunding and neglect.

“The biggest project on the northside should be the Northern Ring Road and there’s no funding in this [recent] allocation for the Northern Ring Road, there’s only €10,000 for the Northern Distributor Road.”

A spokesperson for Cork City Council said the council’s draft City Development Plan 2022-2028 contains an objective to regenerate the Blackpool/Kilbarry area of the city.

“Furthermore, it also sets out locations for two regional parks on the northside of the city and earmarks a significant proportion of lands on the northside for employment and housing while also sets out an objective to strengthen neighbourhoods across the city in terms of community services.

“Work is also progressing on the Northern Distributor Road project which will support public transport provision and enable development,” the council spokesperson said.

“The northside of the city will also benefit significantly from the Bus Connects programme which is aimed at improving sustainable transport options. Cork City Council engages regularly with national funding agencies.”