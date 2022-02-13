WATCH: For sculptor Michael Quane 'the arts are central to who we are' 

With decades of work under his belt, the art of Cork-based sculptor Michael Quane will be familiar to many around Ireland and further afield, from the Horses and Riders sculpture in Mallow to work on display from Basle to the National Botanic Gardens.

Working since 1987, he is best known for his carving of stone animals and figures. In addition to his public and private commissions, as time went on, he has focused more on work for exhibitions.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Quane describes the early days of his artistic career as a difficult time but one that was full of energy.

"When starting, you're not known. But as a young artist, there is an enthusiasm that's felt by those around you. And I think that's, that's a big attraction for people. The other thing is that you also have more energy, so you do more".

He prefers to rely on physical rather than virtual exhibitions to showcase his works, especially since clients like to touch the stone before getting the piece.

"All the social media platforms are helpful," he acknowledged. "There's no doubt about that and getting the images of your work out there, but people need to see it in the round."

A statue being sculpted by Michael Quane. Picture: Mostafa Darwish.

Before the arrival of Covid, Mr Quane rented a studio space and held exhibitions attended by large numbers. But with the pandemic raging, he has weathered a drop in sales and is planning a new studio near his home.

"The most difficult time has been the pandemic," he said. "In recent years, we've had to change how I do work."

Sourcing materials is a perennial challenge for an artist working in stone, living in a country where little stone other than limestone is produced.

"So you have to go abroad for marbles, etc," he explained. "So going to Italy, for marble would be the thing or exotic stones, Italy would be the centre of the universe when it comes to stone."

Mr Quane begins each piece without knowing how it will look like in the end.

"I love the creativity, or not knowing when I start how it's ever going to turn out," he says.

In common with many artists, Mr Quane believes that the government doesn't do enough to support the arts in Ireland.

"That would be the perennial complaint is that government never funds anything enough," he said. "I believe that the arts are central to who we are. It's a very important part of life, social life.

Michael Quane works on a stone in his home workshop in Cork. Picture: Mostafa Darwish

"It develops meaning. It's a mediator for the strangeness in our world, and it's not just about painting pretty pictures or making nice things. It's about communication."

He advice for anyone contemplating a career in the arts to focus on their skills and bring their love and enthusiasm to their work.

"I don't see much future really for people who don't have skills," he said "I think people need skills, skills of painting or video production or some skill.

"Arts are everywhere. So to have ambition, be enthusiastic. Just follow your heart, be honest. Be open to learning time and time again.

"Keep your minds open and inquiring, and have plenty of curiosity. Curiosity is essential."