'Be wary of online relationships, especially if you are asked for money': Online romance scams nearly double 

GARDAÍ are reminding the public to stay vigilant of online scams this Valentine's Day.

The calls come after the organisation revealed that incidences of romance fraud have increased by 86% over the past year.

More than 70% of victims were women.

"Be wary of online relationships, especially if you are asked for money or to invest in a scheme or business," Gardaí said.

"Do not share personal details online. Do not share or receive money online.

"Romance fraud happens all year round and not just around Valentine’s Day."

Fraudsters may try to get their victims to send money using many excuses, including to cover the cost of travelling, emergency medical expenses, or for a business opportunity.

"There is an ever increasing link between romance fraud and investment fraud," said Gardaí.

"In many cases, scammers will ask victims to invest in a fraudulent scheme or business. Such investments ultimately see the funds transferred to the fraudster through a number of linked accounts.

"Members of the public are advised to be vigilant as there are huge risks involved in investing in cryptocurrencies and not to share any money with someone they meet through online websites or apps."

An Garda Síochána works closely with Europol to monitor dating sites and disrupt the activities of romance scammers, particularly those who are part of organised crime gangs.

Some examples of cases they have worked on include a 41-year-old woman who lost €26,000 after she was contacted online by someone claiming to be a well-known musician, a 51-year-old woman who transferred what she thought was a business loan of €90,000 to a man online, and a 38-year-old man who sent €3,800 in bitcoin to a fraudster pretending to be a woman trying to return home from Mexico.

Another 65-year-old woman contacted Gardaí last year to report that she had lost over €35,000 after a fraudster she had met on social media convinced her to purchase stream cards and transfer money to accounts in Malaysia.

According to Gardaí, romance fraudsters will usually:

Try to move communications away from dating websites.

Ask a lot of personal questions.

Avoid answering personal questions about themselves.

Try to establish a bond quickly.

Ask for financial help. They may tell you about money problems in the hope that you will offer to help.

Never meet you in person. They will present obstacles and may go as far as making arrangements and cancelling them at the last minute.

In order to avoid fraudsters, Gardaí recommend only using trusted dating websites, being wary of using webcams, and never sharing personal details online.

Contact any Garda station for more information or to report a scam.