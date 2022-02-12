Wedding of the Week: Cork couple enjoy day filled with happiness

‘IT was a day filled with happiness - we wouldn’t change a second of it.’

So said Charlene Twomey, of Clogheen, who wed Craig Daly, of Gurranabraher, where they now both live. The couple feature in our Wedding of the Week.

The bride getting ready on the morning of her wedding.

Craig, who works in Stryker, and Charlene, who works for Dell, met through mutual friends and went on their first date almost four years ago.

“We’re completely inseparable since,” said Charlene.

They got engaged on November 30, 2020, in Arthur Maynes in Cork city, their favourite date spot. Charlene recalled: “Craig just dropped to one knee out of nowhere and I screamed the bar down!”

They were wed at the North Cathedral Church at 1pm on New Year’s Day, 2022.

Mr and Mrs: Charlene Twomey and Craig Daly, who live in Gurranabraher.

The bride wore a dress from Diamond Bridal. Hair was by her close friend Jessica Harrington and make-up was by Kelly Wheeler.

Joining them for the special occasion was Craig’s mother and father Gerard and Teresa. Charlene’s sister and godchild Chelsea was bridesmaid. Both the couple’s grandmothers were also there, as well as aunts and uncles, who did the prayers of the faithful. One of Chalrne’s aunts couldn’t make it back from Boston due to Covid restrictions.

Charlene with her bridal party, her sister Chelsea and best friend Andrea.

The bridal party included Charlene’s sister Chelsea and best friend Andrea, who was maid of honour as her original maid of honour Sinèad had Covid, and so had to miss the wedding.

Craig’s groomsmen Shane and Michael also didn’t make it to the wedding day, due to Covid also, but his best man Gerard was there and childhood friend Sean also stepped in.

The couple meeting halfway down the aisle.

Recalling the ceremony, Charlene said: “I walked up the aisle alone and Craig walked towards me we met halfway and walked up the aisle together, it was the most special moment of both our lives and I couldn’t be prouder of both of us, it was a real testament to the couple we are, ready to take on anything together.”

The reception was hosted at the Maryborough House Hotel, where they enjoyed a meal in The Orangery.

The couple were married in the North Cathedral, followed by a meal at the Orangery in the Maryborough House Hotel.

The cake was by Trace of Cakes, music was by Patrick Ahern, the wedding cars were provided by East Cork Wedding Cars and flowers were by Florist 4 U.

The couple had their first dance to Power Of Love by Dalton Harris and James Arthur.

Recalling the day, Charlene said: “Even though there was less than 50 people in the room, in the end it didn’t feel like it.

“It felt so full and just filled with happiness, we really wouldn’t change a second of how the day went in the end.”