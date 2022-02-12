Plans in the pipeline for almost 300 homes in Cork town

A STRATEGIC housing development (SHD) application has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála seeking permission for the development of almost 300 homes in Mallow.

Reside Capital Ltd is seeking permission for the development in the townland of Annabella at the western edge of Mallow.

The proposed site is bounded on the eastern side by a hedgerow and a residential estate called The Paddocks beyond, and to the south by a public road and Dernville residential estate. There are open agricultural lands to the west with a forested area located to the north.

The development would consist of 299 units, 185 of which would be houses in a mix of four-, three-, and two-bed semi-detached and townhouse/terraced units.

The other 114 units would be apartments/duplex units, in one-, two-, and three-bed units.

These are to be constructed in two four-storey blocks with basement parking.

The scheme also proposes the development of a creche/childcare facility, and the provision of landscaping and amenity areas to include a number of neighbourhood play areas such as a multi-use games area, kickabout areas, and an amenity walkway.

Public realm upgrades would also be conducted along the L-1203-74 Kennell Hill as part of the development.

The application also seeks permission for all associated ancillary development including vehicular access on to the L-1203-74 local access road and a cycle/pedestrian connection on to the L-9000-0 local access road via Woodview Drive including a cycle/pedestrian bridge over Leaselands Stream, lighting, boundary treatments, and the provision of bicycle and car parking.

Documentation

In the documentation submitted with the application, it claims the proposed development would “function as a natural extension to the town of Mallow by consolidating development in the area”.

It adds that the design of the proposed scheme has been informed by detailed pre-planning discussion with Cork County Council and An Bord Pleanála.

In the planning and design statement, it states that the proposed development has been “designed to provide high-quality houses that will contribute positively to Mallow where demand for housing has been consistent”.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision on the application by May 23.