Almost 200 homes planned for Cork village

A STRATEGIC housing development (SHD) application has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála seeking permission for a mixed-use development in the Tower area which includes proposals for almost 200 homes.

Cloghroe Development Limited is seeking permission for the development at a site approximately 7.5 hectares in size situated in the townland of Coolflugh, to the southwest of the joint settlements of Cloghroe/Tower, around 4km southwest of Blarney.

The lands are currently in agricultural use.

The development would consist of a mixed-use residential and retail development and all ancillary site development works, including the demolition of two existing agricultural structures.

The proposed residential element comprises the construction of 198 residential units, a two-storey crèche, a two-storey café building, ESB substations, and a single-storey retail food store.

The proposed development provides for 117 houses consisting of five four-bed detached houses, 44 four-bed semi-detached houses, eight four-bed townhouses, 14 three-bed semi-detached houses, 24 three-bed townhouses and 22 two-bedroom townhouses, along with 81 apartment/duplex units in a mix of one, two and three-bed units.

One view of the proposed mixed-used development in the Tower area which includes proposals for almost 200 homes. Image via www.CloghroeSHD.ie

The majority of these apartment/duplex units, 79, would be developed in six three-storey apartment buildings with ancillary communal areas and bicycle parking facilities.

The other two apartment units would be provided at first floor level of the proposed café building to the south of the site.

The proposed retail development consists of a single storey retail food store which would also include car park and bicycle parking facilities.

Access to the proposed development would be via two entrances from the R617, one which would serve the proposed residential development and one to serve the proposed retail development.

A separate pedestrian entrance is also to be provided from the existing cul-de-sac to the northeast of the site.

The proposed development also makes provision for the upgrade of the R617, including the installation of footpath/cycle infrastructure, signalised pedestrian crossing and the relocation of the existing public bus stop to the west of the R617.

Ancillary site development works include flood defence works, public realm upgrades, amenity walks, public open spaces, and an urban plaza to the east of the proposed retail unit.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision on the application by May 23.