Events centre will 'unlock Cork's potential to bid for larger conferences'

THE opening of the long-awaited events centre will be instrumental in unlocking Cork's potential to host much larger events than it is currently in a position to bid for, the head of Cork's official tourism body has said.

This week it was announced that construction on the 6,000 seater venue is set to begin later this year and it is understood the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Head of Visit Cork, Seamus Heaney, said he is confident the events centre, once opened, will bring a boost to hospitality and to tourism.

It will, he said, also put Cork in a position to bid for larger international conferences.

"Up to now, we can only bid for something of 1,000 and below that can fit in a hotel comfortably whereas that [the events centre] opens up the world to us where we can bid for bigger stuff. That can only bring prosperity," he said.

Mr Heaney was speaking to The Echo following the launch of Visit Cork's four-year strategy to aid Cork’s tourism recovery and grow visitor numbers in the region.

The organisation with responsibility for attracting leisure (Pure Cork) and business tourists (Cork Convention Bureau), launched its Strategic Plan for 2022-2026 at a Tourism Industry Day yesterday in Fota Island Resort Hotel.

Ger O'Mahony, Chair Visit Cork; Anne Cahill, Trade Liaison; Seamus Heaney, Head of Visit Cork and Evelyn O’Sullivan, Manager Cork Convention Bureau from the Visit Cork team at their Tourism Industry Day in Fota Island Resort Hotel. Photo: Gerard McCarthy

The event, which marked the first in-person tourism briefing to take place in Cork since March 2020, was held in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland and Cork Airport and attended by nearly 200 industry colleagues.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin attended the briefing virtually.

"As a proud Corkonian, I know only too well the wonderful sights the region has to offer, and the warmth of its people," he said.

"Tourism has so much to offer in supporting sustainable growth.

"The Government fully supports Visit Cork’s determination to drive job creation, economic development, and to ensure Cork remains a welcoming place for innovation, talent and tourists alike."

Visit Cork's new strategic plan includes putting a new focus on showcasing the region as a sustainable tourism destination, an increased spend on marketing to €1m to promote Cork to leisure and business tourists and much more.

Mary Houlihan, Fáilte Ireland; Ger O'Mahony, Chair Visit Cork; Deirdre Cole, Fáilte Ireland; Sam Johnston Fáilte Ireland; Seamus Heaney, Head of Visit Cork and Brian O'Flynn, Fáilte Ireland, attending the Visit Cork Tourism Industry Day in Fota Island Resort Hotel. Photo: Gerard McCarthy

At the briefing, event partners Fáilte Ireland outlined the difficulties facing the sector on staffing and skills shortages, unveiling that 30% of businesses surveyed said they could face closure if such challenges are not resolved.

A major element of their work plan for 2022 is a multifaceted tourism careers strategy to address the staffing and skills crisis in tourism and hospitality including the first-ever Excellent Employer Programme.

Mr Heaney expressed his gratitude to all who attended the briefing yesterday.

"The fact that people made the effort to drive to Fota Resort gave us all huge positive encouragement," he said.