Government to reveal package of measures to tackle cost of living crisis

The Irish Government is expected to announce a range of measures designed to tackle the spiralling cost of living today.

It comes amid accusations from opposition parties that the Government has failed to address rising costs and inflation.

In recent days, Government ministers had admitted that more needs to be done to help the public.

An announcement is expected following a meeting of the Cabinet Economic sub-committee this afternoon.

Government figures, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin, had been promising a package of measures designed to reduce the pressure on households.

It has been suggested that a 100 euro household credit on energy bills may be doubled, as part of that package.

There has also been speculation that the fuel allowance period could be extended.

Sinn Féin has urged the Government to go further, with party leader Mary Lou McDonald asking the Government on Wednesday to introduce a three-year rent freeze to allay costs for renters.

Today, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said that no decision had yet been made on the measures to be included in the package.

He also said that no decision had been made on the spending commitments behind the measures and insisted that some of the support included in last year’s Budget are yet to “kick in”.

“We recognise as a Government that many people are feeling the pressure now,” he said.

“They want to know what is the Government doing.

“Of course, we have to look at the overall position with the public finances. We do still have a large deficit.

“We are committed to bringing in measures now that can be implemented quickly, that people can see the benefit of within a number of weeks.

However, he told RTÉ radio: “It may not go as far as many people would like.”