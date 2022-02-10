Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 11:39

Government to reveal package of measures to tackle cost of living crisis

In recent days, Government ministers had admitted that more needs to be done to help the public.
Government to reveal package of measures to tackle cost of living crisis

An announcement is expected following a meeting of the Cabinet Economic sub-committee this afternoon.

Dominic McGrath, PA

The Irish Government is expected to announce a range of measures designed to tackle the spiralling cost of living today.

It comes amid accusations from opposition parties that the Government has failed to address rising costs and inflation.

In recent days, Government ministers had admitted that more needs to be done to help the public.

An announcement is expected following a meeting of the Cabinet Economic sub-committee this afternoon.

Government figures, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin, had been promising a package of measures designed to reduce the pressure on households.

It has been suggested that a 100 euro household credit on energy bills may be doubled, as part of that package.

There has also been speculation that the fuel allowance period could be extended.

Sinn Féin has urged the Government to go further, with party leader Mary Lou McDonald asking the Government on Wednesday to introduce a three-year rent freeze to allay costs for renters.

Today, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said that no decision had yet been made on the measures to be included in the package.

He also said that no decision had been made on the spending commitments behind the measures and insisted that some of the support included in last year’s Budget are yet to “kick in”.

“We recognise as a Government that many people are feeling the pressure now,” he said.

“They want to know what is the Government doing.

“Of course, we have to look at the overall position with the public finances. We do still have a large deficit.

“We are committed to bringing in measures now that can be implemented quickly, that people can see the benefit of within a number of weeks.

However, he told RTÉ radio: “It may not go as far as many people would like.”

Read More

Minister launches new Garda recruitment campaign

More in this section

Woman taken to hospital after car enters the water in Crosshaven Woman taken to hospital after car enters the water in Crosshaven
Cork's official tourism body announces plans to aid tourism recovery and grow region's visitor numbers Cork's official tourism body announces plans to aid tourism recovery and grow region's visitor numbers
Cork County Council convenes special team to deal with oil spill from sunken vessel  Cork County Council convenes special team to deal with oil spill from sunken vessel 
#energy prices
<p>The Irish Blood Transfusion Service said that there is a high demand for blood in hospitals. Pictured is former Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr John Sheehan, giving blood. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Appeal for blood donors in West Cork today

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more