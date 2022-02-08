Five city councillors and several residents object to plans to turn former Cork pub into apartments

Plans to demolish a former pub in Cork city to make way for 24 new apartments have been put on hold following objections from five elected representatives of Cork City Council as well as local residents.

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against the proposed development of the apartment block on the site of the former Manhattan Bar on Lower Friars Walk in Ballyphehane.

Five councillors and several local residents are now seeking to overturn the recent decision of Cork City Council to grant planning permission to developer, Rutland Street Properties, for the new housing scheme.

The company had originally sought approval for a four-storey development consisting of 26 apartments but revised its plans to a three-storey building comprising 24 units after council planners warned the proposed height was excessive.

The council claimed the revised scheme was acceptable as it would not cause any undue or detrimental impact on the amenities of neighbouring properties.

OBJECTIONS

The councillors objecting to the latest plans are Paudie Dineen (Ind), Fiona Kerins (SF), Mick Finn (Ind), Shane O’Callaghan (FG) and Dan Boyle (Green Party) who all represent the South Central ward on the council.

In a joint appeal, the five councillors claim the height of the proposed three-storey development remains a concern as they believe it is “totally out of character with the neighbouring residential areas” which are primarily bungalow-style structures.

The councillors also expressed concern that the apartment block will overlook a local primary school – Scoil Réalt na Maidine on Connolly Road – which they said would “compromise the security, privacy and safety of our young children” who attend the school and play in the school yard.

However, the objectors said the plans would be acceptable if the proposed development was reduced by one further storey to two levels.

Rutland Street Properties is part of the international construction group, Tower Holdings headed up by the New York-based businessman, Kevin O’Sullivan, who comes originally from Ballinskelligs, Co Kerry.

Two of Mr O’Sullivan’s siblings – Donal and Helen – were convicted of fraud offences relating to employee benefits funds from their company, Navillus Contracting by a court in New York in October.

Tower Holdings is behind the €20m 15-storey office development known as the Prism on a site next to the city’s bus station on Clontarf Street.

The construction group is also aiming to develop what will be Ireland’s largest building, a 34-storey hotel on Cork’s Custom House Quay, after the €150m development was approved by An Bord Pleanála in March 2021.

A ruling on the appeals relating to the site of the former Manhattan Bar is due by early June.