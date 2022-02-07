Cork reacts to Council's 'big win' on North Main Street 

‘About time’ and ‘ a big win’ are the reactions on the ground and in the council chamber in relation to the compulsory acquisition of four prominent buildings on North Main Street.

Cork City Council is in the advanced stages of securing four properties on North Main Street through compulsory acquisition.

The Local Authority outlined to The Echo that applications were made to An Bord Pleanala in August 2021 for consent to the acquisition of properties 62,63,64,65 on North Main Street under the Derelict Sites Act.

On Friday last, February 4, An Bord Pleanala made Orders to grant consent to Cork City Council to the compulsory acquisition of the properties.

The board said it had regard to the "neglected, unsightly and objectionable condition" of each property, and said it considered that each of the sites "detracts to a material degree from the amenity character and appearance of the land in the neighbourhood".

ABP also said it considered each of the structures to be in "a ruinous and dangerous condition", and that each, therefore, comes within the definition of a derelict site as defined under Section 3 of the Derelict Sites Act 1990.

A council spokesperson said: “The process now moves to Vesting whereby the legal notices will be drawn up and a Notice of Vesting will be issued on the buildings and served on relevant parties. This runs for 28 days at which point, assuming no legal challenges, the properties will vest in the Council and we can access them and take them in hand.”

The council also said the compensation provisions are set out under the 1990 Act (Section 19) and allow for deductions of both derelict sites levies and certain other costs.

North Main Street Traders Association spokesperson Mick Scully said “it was about time” “We have been fighting this for five years. We are happy they got to this stage. It brought the street to its knees, but thankfully we recovered massively. The street is flying.” Mr Scully said he hoped the council were able to turn the buildings around in a reasonable time frame.

Independent Councillor Kieran McCarthy said the progress was “really welcome” and “ a great win for the city and the council.” “The buildings are in a very central location at a key junction in the city. The properties are in your face, you can’t miss them and there are some interesting bars and restaurants in the area so there is a lot of footfall.” The Councillor acknowledged the colourful recent history of the four buildings.

“The buildings have been the subject of a lot of media attention over recent years as well as taking up a lot of discussion time in the chamber. It was a very fast-tracked CPO, which is great. It's a huge win for the city ” Mr McCarthy also acknowledged that the steps taken by the council were last resort.

“CPO is done after everything else fails, the council is in the business of collaboration, it really is a last resort but it is to the benefit of the street. The street needs an injection of public and private investment, there has been too much stagnation on the street, the street’s public realm needs rejuvenation, it's clogged with cars, traffic and parking. Hopefully, this redevelopment will have a positive knock-on effect on the essence of the street.” The Independent Councillor acknowledged the pressure was now on.

“It’s up to the council to come up with a plan now, a design and then turn it around. Mini social apartments would be great but its hard to know if they are suitable for the site. While the CPO is welcome, bringing the buildings back into circulation is a huge piece of work. It’s is now the Council’s responsibility to turn the premises around.” Mr McCarthy also said there could be a positive knock-on effect.

“I think it will also send a signal to other property owners to work with the council more.” Looking ahead, the councillor said Central Government need to step up now and provide CPO funds to the Local Authority.

“It will take three to four years to realistically turn the building around. Overnight change is not realistic.”