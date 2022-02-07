Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 12:43

New pathway to Tramore Valley Park begins construction

Funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA), the kilometre-long pathway, which includes the construction of a new bridge over the N40 South Ring Road, will provide connectivity between Grange/Frankfield and the southern suburbs.
Main entrance to Tramore Valley Park from the N27 South Link Road. Pic; Larry Cummins

Roisin Burke

A new pedestrian and cycle path along with a new bridge which will provide an alternative travel route between Grange and Tramore Valley Park and onwards to Douglas and the city centre is to start construction this week.

Cork City Council hopes the new route will support residents, students and commuters to opt for active travel and thereby reduce traffic congestion.

The four-metre wide pathway will also support people with mobility needs and will include environmentally sensitive public lighting.

It is expected that works will be completed in early 2023.

Site clearance works are to begin this week and the council have said to facilitate construction, it will be necessary to remove some trees and greenery on the site.

The Local Authority said care was taken during project design to minimise the impact on biodiversity and also stated a native tree planting programme would be undertaken at the site as part of the project and trees will also be offered to local community groups.

In recent months, pedestrian and cycle access to the 160 acres Tramore Valley Park was further improved following the upgrade of the junction at Half Moon Lane and South Douglas Road.

Lord Mayor, Cllr Colm Kelleher said: “This is a strategic transport project that the people of Grange, Frankfield and further afield have been eagerly awaiting. The Grange-Douglas pedestrian and cycle route will greatly enhance the quality of life in the southern suburbs. For the first time, people of all ages and abilities, commuters and students will have the option to safely walk or cycle to and from Grange, Tramore Valley Park, Douglas and the city centre rather than navigating the Kinsale Round Roundabout in a car”.

Infrastructure Development Director of Services, Gerry O’Beirne said: “ In line with the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy, this project will support residents, commuters and students to make more sustainable transport choices which will help reduce car dependency and therefore traffic congestion in the city. The Grange – Tramore Valley Park path will also make walking or cycling more attractive and support people to easily and safely enjoy a more active lifestyle in their own community”.

