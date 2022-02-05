WATCH: Cork glass artist Suzanne loves exploring creativity

Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 18:59

“I like taking my time exploring my own creativity and enjoying the process.”
Suzanne O'Sullivan, a glass artist based in Cork, started her journey with glass art 20 years ago.

Mostafa Darwish 

“I THINK that in the last couple of years, people have started to become more aware of the work that goes into making things and creating things and quality as well.”

Suzanne O’Sullivan, a glass artist based in Cork, started her journey with glass art 20 years ago.

She says that glass art has always been a significant part of her self-expression.

“It gives me a window to escape into my own private world,” she explained.

“Twenty years ago, I opted to study art, and I was introduced to textiles, weaving, and basketry.

“This greatly influenced my approach.”

She has had many solo and group exhibitions in various venues, but recently, she works mainly on commissioned pieces.

“I like taking my time exploring my own creativity and enjoying the process. Bespoke gifts or presentations can be tailored to the individuals receiving them, and I enjoy making these special bespoke pieces.”

Ms O’Sullivan said that she was a bit affected by Brexit as buying some materials such as frames has gone up.

“The prices have increased slightly, but I suppose it hasn’t impacted me hugely.

“I’ve been able to get what I need. So I’ve been lucky that way,” she said.

A big part of her business is recycling material to support sustainability.

“I try and use recycled materials as much as I can. So I use wine bottles, I use old windows, shower doors. I buy sheets of glass as well.”

Talking about the local market in Ireland, Ms O’Sullivan said that people have started wanting to support the locals and support the creative economy, sustainability, and surrealism.

“I suppose when you’re buying from a local maker, there’s no mass-produced object, so it’s going to be quite different from what other people are producing.”

She said that every piece she makes is different.

“They’re all unique, and they’re all different; every single piece is different.

“I think people appreciate that aspect of it as well, you know, that they’ve got something unique to them. And I think that’s a good thing.”

For more visit suzanneosullivan.ie

