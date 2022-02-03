Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 15:44

Proposed holiday units at city hotel can move forward after planning appeal withdrawn

The appeal was withdrawn after it was lodged last year by local residents who had expressed concerns about the impact of the proposed development on their property.
The Victorian sunken gardens at The Montenotte Hotel, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Breda Graham

AN APPEAL on the decision to grant planning permission for the construction of holiday units at a popular Cork city hotel has been withdrawn.

The Montenotte Hotel on the Middle Glanmire Road was granted conditional planning permission for holiday units within its grounds in August 2021. The application, submitted in June of last year, sought permission from Cork City Council to construct 23 holiday units and one service unit for tourism-related accommodation, managed and operated through the hotel.

“Works will include the construction of the units, 13 of which are integrated into the existing garden wall and walkway, five that are elevated in the wooded section of the site, and six that are cantilevered along the southwesterly part,” a description of the proposed development stated.

The decision was appealed in September of 2021 and the appeal has since been withdrawn.

