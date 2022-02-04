Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 07:00

Pictures: 27 recruits joined by family and friends for passing out parade in Cork

The recruits from Class Ciara took part in the first passing out parade at the Naval Base with family and friends after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
Pictures: 27 recruits joined by family and friends for passing out parade in Cork

Twenty-seven naval servicemen and servicewomen took part in their passing out parade at the Naval Service headquarters at Haulbowline Island yesterday. Picture: David Jones, Naval Service Photographer.

Amy Nolan

TWENTY-SEVEN naval servicemen and servicewomen took part in their passing out parade at the Naval Service headquarters at Haulbowline Island yesterday.

The recruits from Class Ciara were joined by their loved ones in the first passing out parade at the Naval Base with family and friends after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Twenty-seven naval servicemen and servicewomen took part in their passing out parade at the Naval Service headquarters at Haulbowline Island yesterday. Picture: David Jones, Naval Service Photographer.
Twenty-seven naval servicemen and servicewomen took part in their passing out parade at the Naval Service headquarters at Haulbowline Island yesterday. Picture: David Jones, Naval Service Photographer.

Flag Officer Commanding the Naval Service, Commodore Michael Malone with Officer Commanding and Commandant Naval College, Commander Caoimhin MacUnfraidh, were both in attendance.

The 27 recruits of Class Ciara have successfully completed 23 weeks of intensive training preparing them as Ordinary Rates.

The 27 recruits of Class Ciara have successfully completed 23 weeks of intensive training preparing them as Ordinary Rates.Picture: David Jones, Naval Service Photographer.
The 27 recruits of Class Ciara have successfully completed 23 weeks of intensive training preparing them as Ordinary Rates.Picture: David Jones, Naval Service Photographer.

They will continue their training to commence branch/specialised training prior to being posted to the fleet as Able Rates.

Specialised training will include seamanship, gunnery, logistics, communications and engineering.

The class included natives of Cork, Dublin, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Kilkenny, Meath, Kerry, Laois, Offaly, Longford, Cavan, Armagh and Tyrone.

Three recruits have family members currently serving in the Irish Navy and Army.

Pictured is Fr. Des Campion, Naval Service Chaplain, with naval recruits Éadaoin O'Riordan, Seana O'Connor and Simone Tighe. Picture: David Jones, Naval Service Photographer.
Pictured is Fr. Des Campion, Naval Service Chaplain, with naval recruits Éadaoin O'Riordan, Seana O'Connor and Simone Tighe. Picture: David Jones, Naval Service Photographer.

The recruit class is named for the Naval Service vessel LÉ Ciara (P42) which has served with the Defence Forces since 1989.

LÉ Ciara is currently still commissioned.

The recruit class is named for the Naval Service vessel LÉ Ciara (P42) which has served with the Defence Forces since 1989.Picture: David Jones, Naval Service Photographer.
The recruit class is named for the Naval Service vessel LÉ Ciara (P42) which has served with the Defence Forces since 1989.Picture: David Jones, Naval Service Photographer.

It is a coastal patrol vessel and was previously known as HMS Swallow of the Royal Navy.

During their training, recruits of the class raised €5,322 for the Cope Foundation with a 24 hour run-a-thon that took place in Haulbowline Amenity Park.

Read More

Lord Mayor cancels physical school visits this year

More in this section

An offer you can't refuse: 'Plant orphanage' will care for your neglected greenery An offer you can't refuse: 'Plant orphanage' will care for your neglected greenery
Breaking: All 'golfgate' charges dismissed Breaking: All 'golfgate' charges dismissed
Two men caught with €35k cannabis on bus in Cork town to be sentenced later this month Two men caught with €35k cannabis on bus in Cork town to be sentenced later this month
defence forceshaulbowline
Bloody scenes met three 'good Samaritans' who stopped to help on night Timmy Hourihane was killed in Cork, court hears 

Bloody scenes met three 'good Samaritans' who stopped to help on night Timmy Hourihane was killed in Cork, court hears 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more