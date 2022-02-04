Pictures: 27 recruits joined by family and friends for passing out parade in Cork

TWENTY-SEVEN naval servicemen and servicewomen took part in their passing out parade at the Naval Service headquarters at Haulbowline Island yesterday.

The recruits from Class Ciara were joined by their loved ones in the first passing out parade at the Naval Base with family and friends after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Twenty-seven naval servicemen and servicewomen took part in their passing out parade at the Naval Service headquarters at Haulbowline Island yesterday. Picture: David Jones, Naval Service Photographer.

Flag Officer Commanding the Naval Service, Commodore Michael Malone with Officer Commanding and Commandant Naval College, Commander Caoimhin MacUnfraidh, were both in attendance.

The 27 recruits of Class Ciara have successfully completed 23 weeks of intensive training preparing them as Ordinary Rates.

The 27 recruits of Class Ciara have successfully completed 23 weeks of intensive training preparing them as Ordinary Rates.Picture: David Jones, Naval Service Photographer.

They will continue their training to commence branch/specialised training prior to being posted to the fleet as Able Rates.

Specialised training will include seamanship, gunnery, logistics, communications and engineering.

The class included natives of Cork, Dublin, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Kilkenny, Meath, Kerry, Laois, Offaly, Longford, Cavan, Armagh and Tyrone.

Three recruits have family members currently serving in the Irish Navy and Army.

Pictured is Fr. Des Campion, Naval Service Chaplain, with naval recruits Éadaoin O'Riordan, Seana O'Connor and Simone Tighe. Picture: David Jones, Naval Service Photographer.

The recruit class is named for the Naval Service vessel LÉ Ciara (P42) which has served with the Defence Forces since 1989.

LÉ Ciara is currently still commissioned.

The recruit class is named for the Naval Service vessel LÉ Ciara (P42) which has served with the Defence Forces since 1989.Picture: David Jones, Naval Service Photographer.

It is a coastal patrol vessel and was previously known as HMS Swallow of the Royal Navy.

During their training, recruits of the class raised €5,322 for the Cope Foundation with a 24 hour run-a-thon that took place in Haulbowline Amenity Park.