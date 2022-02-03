Lord Mayor cancels physical school visits this year

THE Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher has announced the longstanding tradition of visiting the city schools will not be possible this year.

The popular tradition was established by Terence MacSwiney during his mayoralty in 1920 and is, Mr Kelleher said, one of the most "nostalgic and emotive visits that a Lord Mayor has the pleasure of making during the term in office".

Whilst Mr Kelleher did host a 'Lord Mayor's Day' in October 2021 where he virtually visited the schools in Cork, he said that he hoped he would be able to conduct physical visits during his year in office.

However, he has now taken the decision that this will not be possible.

"Regrettably, I have decided the physical school visits that I had wished to complete won’t be possible during my tenure as Lord Mayor.

"There are many factors that were considered in the decision making process, such as the limits on time in the academic calendar for both junior and senior cycles, along with the continued importance of safety and welfare of students and teachers," Mr Kelleher said.

The Lord Mayor moved to express his "heartfelt gratitude" to the students and teachers for how they have adapted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This has been an extremely challenging period in our lives but I hope that the students know how proud you have made us all," he said.

"I would also like to wish you all the very best of luck for the remaining time in the academic year - and particularly wish those sitting exams this year."

The traditional school visits by the Lord Mayor have not taken place since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During his term in office, Mr Kelleher's predecessor, Cllr Joe Kavanagh also conducted a Lord Mayor’s Day where he virtually visited the city schools as Lord Mayor.