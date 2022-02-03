Cork woman pleads guilty to harassment of former Sinn Féin TD Jonathan O’Brien

A 42-year-old woman facing trial by judge and jury on a charge of harassing the former Sinn Féin TD Jonathan O’Brien pleaded guilty to the crime and to the harassment of a woman.

Sonya Egan of The Lawn, Lios Cara, Killeens, County Cork, faced the prospect of trial at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and a jury was about to be sworn in to hear the case against her.

Two guilty pleas

However, her senior counsel Anthony Sammon said that she could be arraigned before the jury panel and would be taking a certain course. The 42-year-old then pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment.

Count 1 on the indictment was of harassment contrary to Section 10(1) and (6) of the Non-fatal Offences against the Person Act 1997. The particulars of the offence stated that Sonya Egan did, on various dates between January 17 2018 and January 9 2019 at locations within the state, harass Jonathan O’Brien.

Sonya Egan pleaded guilty to that offence.

The second charge was of harassment contrary to the same legislation and specified that on various dates between April 8 2018 and June 26 2019, at locations within the state she harassed Laura O’Connell.

Again Sonya Egan replied guilty to that crime.

Anthony Sammon senior counsel said, “It now becomes a matter for sentence. I am asking for a ‘for mention’ listing at some date convenient to the court.

"Legal aid was previously extended for the services of a consultant psychiatrist in relation to certain difficulties my client has had.

"Quite a lot of work is required in the medical field. That is why I was looking for a ‘for mention’ date.”

Judge Helen Boyle listed the case for February 22, at which time it is anticipated it may be further adjourned to a sentencing date.

Prosecution barrister Donal O’Sullivan said a victim impact statement would be required from each of the two parties referred to as having been harassed.

The defendant was remanded on continuing bail on the same conditions that require her to sign once a week at Gurranabraher garda station, have no contact direct or indirect with injured parties or their families, stay off all social media, make no public mention about injured parties, not discuss with anyone in relation to injured parties, except for with solicitor and reside at The Lawn, Lios Cara, Killeens.

Finally, it is required that the defendant only contact gardaí in the event of an emergency and that if she wants to contact gardaí otherwise she should do so through her solicitor.

No facts have yet been outlined in court in relation to the background to the harassment. This will be done by the investigating garda when the matter is before the court for sentencing.

Judge Boyle thanked members of the jury panel for showing up at Anglesea Street to be sworn in for a trial and told them their services were not needed as a result of the defendant’s plea and circumstances that arose in unrelated cases.