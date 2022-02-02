Search operation underway for missing man (60s) in Cork city

An extensive search operation has been underway in Cork City since yesterday evening.

The search operation is focused along the River Lee in Bishopstown.

The operation which is centred around concerns for a missing man aged in his 60s, involves Gardaí, Coast Guard and Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery.

The alarm was raised shortly after 9pm on Tuesday and search crews stayed out looking until 3am before recommencing the search at 6am.

The Waterford based Coast Guard Helicopter R117 was requested late last night to help search along with the Crosshaven Coast Guard Unit and Cork City fire service.