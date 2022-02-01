Older people encouraged to join special Cork council

Cork County Council is looking for older adults to join the Cork County Older People’s Council.

This chamber provides a way for older adults to take a more active role in their communities and have their voices heard. The Council is free to join and is open to all County Cork residents, aged 50 years upwards.

Members of the Older People’s Council can raise issues of importance and inform the decision-making process of the Cork County Age Friendly Alliance.

Members are also kept up to date on social events, issues of relevance to them and various Age-Friendly initiatives.

In previous years, the Chamber secured a dedicated Customer Care number for Eir customers over the age of 65.

‘Age-Friendly Care from Eir’ is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm on 1800 252 252.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan said, “Cork County Older People’s Council is making a real difference. It is vital that older people have a role in local decision making and I would encourage new members to join and have their say. The value of being a member was magnified over the last two years and became a lifeline for people during lockdown.

“The Older People’s Council and the Age-Friendly Office kept in contact with members through Zoom, offering online exercise and singing classes as well as providing phone contact when needed. There were also regular emails and even surprise packs through the letterbox which provided a much-needed boost when most needed.”

A new tabletop calendar is being distributed through the network of eight Age Friendly Towns encouraging members of the public to consider joining the Older Peoples Council.

The eight Age-Friendly towns currently are Kinsale, Bandon, Mitchelstown, Cobh, Bantry, Charleville, Millstreet and Passage West/Monkstown. It is the ambition of Cork County Council that every town will be Age-Friendly.

Chair of Cork County Older People’s Council Liz Maddox added, “On behalf of our committee, I am delighted to be at our Age-Friendly Towns calendar launch. Inside each calendar is an application for membership to the Older People’s Council. If you are a member already, please pass it on to a family member or friend. Check you are still on our list. Enjoy the calendar, which will be distributed by our Age Friendly towns.”

With over 300 members, the Cork County Older People’s Council will always welcome persons who may wish to join. New members can fill in the application form or join online by visiting www.corkcoco.ie.

Weekly emails will be issued with news, events of interest and information about services available. Email addresses and contact details will not be shared. For more information, email agefriendly@corkcoco.ie