Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 16:03

Commuter tickets will come into effect in Mallow later this year

TD Seán Sherlock at Mallow Train Station.

Breda Graham

A CORK TD has received confirmation from the Chief Executive of the National Transport Authority (NTA) that commuter fare structures will come into effect for Mallow rail commuters this year.

Cork East TD Seán Sherlock received confirmation from Chief Executive Anne Graham who said: “I can confirm that we will be introducing the commuter fare in Mallow this year.”

Deputy Sherlock had previously received written assurances from the Chief Executive in December of last year but sought to confirm the measure when she appeared at the Public Accounts Committee, of which he is a member.

“I have a mountain of correspondence with the NTA in respect of fare structures between Mallow and Cork.

“Mallow is a typical example of a town that is within commuting distance of a big city and where I perceive that there is an inequality as between the commuter who commutes to Cork from Mallow and the person who travels, for instance, from Greystones to Pearse Station in terms of fare structures.

“I note and welcome the correspondence that I have received from the NTA in relation to the introduction of commuter fares. I wish to raise the issue of commuter fares because there are thousands upon thousands of people who will make the modal shift from car to train if the fare structures are right throughout the country. Mallow is a typical example of that,” he said.

Deputy Sherlock said that the sooner we get new fare structures in place, the better.

“Overnight, you will see a demand for those services among students, workers and citizens in general. That is why I asked the question about the Cork-Dublin upgrades in relation to speed.

“If we can get more rolling stock on those lines between Cobh, Midleton, Cork, Mallow and Charleville, for instance, and open up new intermediate stations as well, you will create demand. Quite frankly, that is where the Minister is at. That is where the citizens are at.

“The more the NTA can influence that and bring that about, the more positive the impact it will have for citizens. If there is a confirmation of the fact that commuter fares will be introduced, as per the NTA’s correspondence to me already, I would welcome that,” he said.

