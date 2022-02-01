Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 15:01

Free workout classes to take place in Cork this month

The classes are being offered by Peter Stringer and Peter O'Keeffe's new F45 gym and will take place in the Marina Market
The classes are being offered by Cork's new F45 gym, which is co-owned by Irish rugby star Peter Stringer, top Munster golfer Peter O'Keeffe, and Paul Buckley.Picture: Denis Minihane.

Martha Brennan

A SCHEDULE of free workout classes will take place in the Marina Market every weekend this month.

The classes are being offered by Cork's new F45 gym, which is co-owned by Irish rugby star Peter Stringer, top Munster golfer Peter O'Keeffe, and Paul Buckley.

The gym is part of an international Australian franchise co-owned by actor Mark Wahlberg and is located in the Elysian building on Eglington Street. 

The opening of the new studio will bring the building to full commercial occupancy for the first time since its opening in 2008.

Peter O'Keeffe and Peter Stringer invested in the new gym with Paul Buckley.

To celebrate the opening, which is due to take place in the coming weeks, the co-owners have decided to bring free classes to the Marina Market.

The classes will take place twice a day every Saturday this February, starting this weekend at 10am.

The F45 workout is a functional high-intensity interval training (HIIT) session that lasts 45 minutes.

Two trainers will be present and the classes are suitable for all fitness levels. 

Anyone interested can book a spot here or through the Marina Market's Instagram page.

