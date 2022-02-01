Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 07:00

Cork-based company Milestone Solutions announces 80 new jobs and European expansion 

The company currently supports over 100 jobs in Ireland, with the new roles expected to be filled over the next two years. 
Minister Simon Coveney joins Peter Davies, Managing Director of European Operations at Milestone Solutions; Martin Lynch, Head of Site Services and Lisa Cooney, Recruitment Manager, at the announcement that Milestone Solutions is creating 80 new jobs. Picture: Darragh Kane Photo Darragh Kane

Amy Nolan

Cork-based company Milestone Solutions has announced plans to create 80 new roles through an expansion of its operations into mainland Europe.

Established in 2008 and with its headquarters on the Kinsale Road, Milestone Solutions provides IT and automation services to large multinational manufacturing companies.

It helps life sciences, pharma, food and beverage businesses to plan, deliver and commission new facilities or to upgrade existing ones.

The company specializes in manufacturing IT and automation, including quality management, task management and asset/resource management while helping industry to project manage, commission, qualify and validate capital projects and support their IT and automation systems.

It currently supports over 100 jobs in Ireland, with the new roles expected to be filled over the next two years. 

Milestone Solutions is actively engaged with industry in Europe, and says it has already entered a strategic partnership agreement with a company in Switzerland with up and coming projects in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney welcomed the company's expansion plans. 

"Ireland has established itself as a global leader in life sciences, pharma, food and beverage. 

"A company like Milestone Solutions is using that expertise to grow their own business, and help export some of that leadership to facilities across Europe," he said.

Milestone Solutions has also announced Peter Davies as its new Managing Director of European Operations. 

Mr Davies is an industry leader who previously served as Operations Director for Hyde Engineering and Consulting.

"I would like to take this opportunity to wish Peter and all the team at Milestone Solutions the very best as they grow in the years ahead," Mr Coveney said.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Davies said he is "delighted to join Milestone Solutions at this point in its growth journey".

"Irish engineers and specialists have a proven track record in helping deliver and commission manufacturing plants for the businesses who established in Ireland over recent decades. 

"The Irish have helped set the gold standard expertise in commissioning and upgrading critical manufacturing plants, and we believe that experience can help existing and new multinationals achieve more across the continent. 

"We look forward to welcoming an extremely talented group of new colleagues to meet what we expect will be significant demand for our services across Europe."

