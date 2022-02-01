Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 14:42

Cork secondary school launches a specialised Digital Media Hub

Cork secondary school launches a specialised Digital Media Hub

Kinsale Community School principal Fergal McCarthy pictured with Dr Domnall Fleming, UCC.

John Bohane

KINSALE Community School recently launched a specialised Digital Media Hub that will provide its students with a platform to broadcast their views and opinions.

Dr Domnall Fleming, UCC formally launched the Radio and Podcast Studio ‘Voice of KCS’.

The specialised Digital Media Hub, the first purpose-built studio of its kind, which is host to “Voice of KCS” radio and podcast studio will provide students across the school with a unique opportunity to get involved in the creation of content for podcasts and radio as well as enhancing student voice amongst the school community.

Students at Kinsale Community School have the unique opportunity to create and broadcast content that reflects the issues/topics that they are passionate about.

Principal, Mr. Fergal McCarthy said: “It's the student voice that determines what it is that we put in place. It is the student voice that looked for the best sports facilities that we could have, that determines our subjects, that looks for the inclusion of children with autism in our school, and who welcomes children with moderate learning difficulties in our school. This Digital Media Hub is an important piece of infrastructure that allows every student voice to be recorded.” 

ACCESSIBILITY

Dr Domnall Fleming, who officially opened the digital hub along with Head Boy, Louis Allman and Deputy Head Girl, Caoimhe McGuinness, said: “The concept of a Community School is important, and Kinsale Community School is an exceptionally good example as it is lived out here. 

"Students and parents in Kinsale are voting with their feet and coming here because they know the quality. Students are the most important people in a school and therefore should, must and have a right to have a say in what happens in their school," he added.

The soundproof studio, designed and built by the school caretakers, Mr Brendan Barry and Mr Eoin Wright, contains state-of-the-art recording equipment. The Digital Media Hub gives accessibility to students across a range of abilities from Junior to Senior Cycle.

Kinsale Community School has an active Student Council and TY audio module.  The TY audio module has so far trained approximately 100 students in pre-production, performance, and sound editing techniques that allow them to create and develop podcasts.

Read More

Minister confirms Leaving Certificate will be exams only this year

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Minister for Education Norma Foley has announced that the hybrid system will not go ahead for this year's Leaving Cer Minister confirms Leaving Certificate will be exams only this year
Gardaí investigating 'nasty' attack on woman in Cork city Gardaí investigating 'nasty' attack on woman in Cork city
New images show how upgraded Béal na mBláth site will look following upgrade New images show how upgraded Béal na mBláth site will look following upgrade
educationcork education
<p> Joshua Allen. FILE PIC</p>

Joshua Allen must wait until April to find out if sentence is re-activated

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more