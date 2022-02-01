Cork secondary school launches a specialised Digital Media Hub

KINSALE Community School recently launched a specialised Digital Media Hub that will provide its students with a platform to broadcast their views and opinions.

Dr Domnall Fleming, UCC formally launched the Radio and Podcast Studio ‘Voice of KCS’.

The specialised Digital Media Hub, the first purpose-built studio of its kind, which is host to “Voice of KCS” radio and podcast studio will provide students across the school with a unique opportunity to get involved in the creation of content for podcasts and radio as well as enhancing student voice amongst the school community.

Students at Kinsale Community School have the unique opportunity to create and broadcast content that reflects the issues/topics that they are passionate about.

Principal, Mr. Fergal McCarthy said: “It's the student voice that determines what it is that we put in place. It is the student voice that looked for the best sports facilities that we could have, that determines our subjects, that looks for the inclusion of children with autism in our school, and who welcomes children with moderate learning difficulties in our school. This Digital Media Hub is an important piece of infrastructure that allows every student voice to be recorded.”

ACCESSIBILITY

Dr Domnall Fleming, who officially opened the digital hub along with Head Boy, Louis Allman and Deputy Head Girl, Caoimhe McGuinness, said: “The concept of a Community School is important, and Kinsale Community School is an exceptionally good example as it is lived out here.

"Students and parents in Kinsale are voting with their feet and coming here because they know the quality. Students are the most important people in a school and therefore should, must and have a right to have a say in what happens in their school," he added.

The soundproof studio, designed and built by the school caretakers, Mr Brendan Barry and Mr Eoin Wright, contains state-of-the-art recording equipment. The Digital Media Hub gives accessibility to students across a range of abilities from Junior to Senior Cycle.

Kinsale Community School has an active Student Council and TY audio module. The TY audio module has so far trained approximately 100 students in pre-production, performance, and sound editing techniques that allow them to create and develop podcasts.