'I'm feeling positive about the future': Cork-based broadcaster Gareth O’Callaghan set to return to the airwaves

Cork-based broadcaster Gareth O’Callaghan is set to return to the airwaves with a new radio show.

The well-loved broadcaster will host Gareth O'Callaghan At The Weekend on Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio from February 12.

The show will air Saturday mornings from 10am to 2pm and will feature a blend of classic hits, presented in O’Callaghan’s inimitable style.

Mr O’Callaghan had announced his retirement in 2018, following his diagnosis with the neurodegenerative illness, Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

Since last being on air in 2018, Mr O’Callaghan has been busy, having recently completed his seventh book.

In September 2020, Mr O’Callaghan married his partner Paula Delaney in Cork Registry Office, and the couple live in Cork.

Mr O’Callaghan said he was very excited to get back to broadcasting after a three-and-a-half-year break.

“I can't wait to get back to the studio and get back on-air,” he said.

“I'm invigorated, feeling great and positive about the future.

“I want to share this positivity with all the listeners and am so looking forward to getting behind the mic once again,” the veteran broadcaster said.

Mr O’Callaghan began his career in 1979 working in pirate radio, and among his many broadcasting achievements, he presented Gareth O'Callaghan in the Afternoon on 2FM for over 15 years to a listenership of over 275,000.

He also launched Brendan O’Carroll’s original radio play, Mrs Brown’s Boys, and for nine years between 2009 and 2018 he presented his show on Classic Hits Radio.

Kevin Branigan, CEO of Ireland's Classic Hits Radio said he was delighted to welcome back to the station one of the most influential voices in modern Irish radio.

“Gareth’s enthusiasm is infectious and we're looking forward to welcoming him back,” Mr Branigan said.

Gareth O'Callaghan At The Weekend will air Saturday mornings 10am to 2pm, starting on February 12.