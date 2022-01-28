Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 10:34

Popular fast-food restaurant in Cork city announces immediate closure

In a post on social media yesterday evening, the business said it had “no choice” but to shut up shop.
Popular fast-food restaurant in Cork city announces immediate closure

A popular fast-food restaurant on Washington Street in the city centre has announced it has ceased trading with immediate effect. Picture: Dan Linehan

Amy Nolan

A popular fast-food restaurant on Washington Street in the city centre has announced it has ceased trading with immediate effect.

In a post on social media yesterday evening, West Cork Burger Company said it had “no choice” but to shut up shop.

“Dear Cork, we never wanted to make a post like this but unfortunately we’ve got no choice.

“Due to circumstances outside of our control, we’ve been forced to close our doors immediately and cease trading.

“Our lease on No. 6 Washington Street was up and unfortunately not able to be renewed,” the team said.

“We’ve been on an absolutely amazing journey these last few years.

“But it was only possible because of you, the people of Cork!

“We could not have done anything without you.

“From the very bottom of our hearts, we truly want to wish the best to every single customer who supported us along the way.

“You are all truly appreciated and we are grateful for everyone we got to meet on this brilliant adventure,” the business added.

In terms of its future plans, West Cork Burger Company said unfortunately the business is “closed indefinitely”.

“However, the world is filled with ups and downs and twists and turns.

“Nobody truly knows what the next chapter might bring,” they added.

The business appealed to its customers to continue to follow its social media pages in case of any future updates.

Read More

Jysk set to open new Cork store next week

More in this section

Man treated for serious injuries after incident on Cork's northside overnight Man treated for serious injuries after incident on Cork's northside overnight
Irish fishermen given ‘guarantee’ of no disruption during Russian navy exercises Irish fishermen given ‘guarantee’ of no disruption during Russian navy exercises
WATCH: Sneak peak into Cork's newest late night venue set to open tonight WATCH: Sneak peak into Cork's newest late night venue set to open tonight
cork business
Jysk set to open new Cork store next week

Jysk set to open new Cork store next week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more