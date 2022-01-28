Jysk set to open new Cork store next week

JYSK, the Danish retailer, is set to open a new store in Little Island next week.

Joining the Youghal store, the new store just outside Cork city will bring the total of JYSK stores in the rebel county to two.

The Scandinavian inspired retail store will create approximately 15 new jobs when it opens on Thursday, February 3.

JYSK (pronounced YOOSK) will open from 10am - 6pm daily.

It will be the company’s 14th Irish location, joining Dundalk, Naas, Drogheda, Dublin, Youghal, Navan, Portlaoise, Waterford (only XL store in Ireland), Ashbourne, Sligo, Limerick, Carlow and Tralee.

The new store is located at EastGate Retail Park, Little Island, T45 KW40.

JYSK offers an extensive range of products for the home, from the bedroom to the garden.

For further information, visit their website, Facebook or Instagram.