Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 10:35

Jysk set to open new Cork store next week

The Scandinavian inspired retail store will create approximately 15 new jobs when it opens on Thursday, February 3.
Jysk set to open new Cork store next week

JYSK, the Danish retailer, is set to open a new store in Little Island next week. File image.

Echo reporter

JYSK, the Danish retailer, is set to open a new store in Little Island next week.

Joining the Youghal store, the new store just outside Cork city will bring the total of JYSK stores in the rebel county to two. 

The Scandinavian inspired retail store will create approximately 15 new jobs when it opens on Thursday, February 3.

JYSK (pronounced YOOSK) will open from 10am - 6pm daily. 

It will be the company’s 14th Irish location, joining Dundalk, Naas, Drogheda, Dublin, Youghal, Navan, Portlaoise, Waterford (only XL store in Ireland), Ashbourne, Sligo, Limerick, Carlow and Tralee. 

The new store is located at EastGate Retail Park, Little Island, T45 KW40.

JYSK offers an extensive range of products for the home, from the bedroom to the garden. 

For further information, visit their website, Facebook or Instagram.

Read More

Objections lodged to 191-unit complex plan in Cork city

More in this section

Man treated for serious injuries after incident on Cork's northside overnight Man treated for serious injuries after incident on Cork's northside overnight
Irish fishermen given ‘guarantee’ of no disruption during Russian navy exercises Irish fishermen given ‘guarantee’ of no disruption during Russian navy exercises
WATCH: Sneak peak into Cork's newest late night venue set to open tonight WATCH: Sneak peak into Cork's newest late night venue set to open tonight
cork business
Popular fast-food restaurant in Cork city announces immediate closure

Popular fast-food restaurant in Cork city announces immediate closure

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more