Lotto players in Cork urged to check tickets

Lotto players in Cork are being urged to check their Lotto tickets carefully following Wednesday’s draw.

A Rebel county player matched five numbers and the bonus to win €102,570 in Wednesday night’s Lotto draw.

The Cork player scooped the Match 5+Bonus prize after purchasing their winning ticket at the Spar store at Firgrove service station in Bishopstown on the day of the draw.

Store owner Colm O’Reilly was delighted to hear that one of his customers was waking up to good news on Thursday morning.

“We were thrilled to get the news from the National Lottery as this is the biggest prize that we have ever sold. We have a team of twenty working here in-store so there’s a great buzz around the place with the good news.

We have already had a few customers in checking their tickets so I imagine as the day goes on and the news travels, we’ll see even more.

“Let’s hope the winner realises just how much their ticket is worth soon! We wish the lucky winner all the best with their Wednesday night win,” he said.

The winning numbers for last night’s Lotto draw were: 02, 17, 19, 22, 36, 45 and the bonus was 32.

Wednesday night’s Lotto draw saw over 77,000 players win prizes across the Lotto and Lotto Plus games.

As there was no winner of the €2,881,681 jackpot on offer in Wednesday’s draw, Saturday’s jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €3.5 million.