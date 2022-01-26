Outdoor gyms to be installed at six new Cork city locations

NEW outdoor gyms are set to open at six city locations later this year, with plans for additional outdoor facilities also in the pipeline.

The six new callisthenics gyms will open in Clogheenmilcon, John O’Callaghan Park, Popham’s Park, Gerry O’Sullivan Park, Murphy’s Farm, and at the Lough Mahon Amenity Walkway.

The facilities will be similar to those existing in other areas of the city, such as in Tramore Valley Park and Harty’s Quay.

In a report to Cork City Councillors, Adrienne Rogers, the council’s director of services in its community, culture, and placemaking directorate, said the process of installing these gyms is now underway and will be completed in April.

Funding for the new facilities has come from Cork City's Sport and Amenity Fund 2021.

In her report, Ms Rodgers said funding for a Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) at the Amenity Park for the new link to Tramore Valley Park is held over from the 2021 fund.

The budget for this year’s sports and amenity fund is €200,000 with amenities to be split across the five electoral areas.

“For the 2022 funding, we consulted closely with the Community section of Cork City Council and explored possible community projects that would benefit from the funding, looking at groups, organisations and schools throughout the city,” Ms Rodgers said.

“While there are several projects that would potentially be ideal, Covid restrictions have impacted their operations and they’re not ready yet to go ahead with their projects.

“We will continue to liaise with our colleagues in Community throughout 2022 with a view to involving some of these groups in 2023.”

CONSULTATION

Given the importance of outdoor space and amenities for active recreation, particularly over the past two years, Ms Rodgers said her department consulted with the council’s parks department “to explore gaps in facilities in city parks”.

She said the council is proposing to install three more callisthenics gyms, at Ballycannon Park in Clogheen/Kerry Pike, at Clashduv Park and Tory Top Park in addition to a MUGA in Ballinlough Park on the Boreenmanna Road, and to provide funding for the repair of two tennis courts at Meelick Park.

Speaking to The Echo, Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent said he welcomed the proposals for the sports and amenity fund including the proposals for the city’s north-west ward.

In particular, he said the proposal to develop an outdoor gym in the Kerry Pike area is welcome, given the increasing population of the area.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael councillor Des Cahill welcomed the proposed new MUGA for the Ballinlough Park, which was agreed by local councillors at the South East Local Area Committee meeting on Tuesday.

Mr Cahill said he suggested at the meeting that there should be a minimum percentage of the sports and amenity fund that would go towards purchasing equipment for those with a disability.

He said he was informed by the council that there is a disability fund that has come down from the government.

“I believe there will be five or six pieces of equipment - one for each district,” he said.