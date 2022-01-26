Work to begin on flood relief scheme in Glanmire in second quarter of this year

Work will start on the €14 million Glashaboy River Flood Relief Scheme in the second quarter of this year with contractors to be appointed in the first quarter.

In 2012, severe flooding caused tens of millions of euro of damage to properties in Glanmire/Sallybrook, forcing many residents to leave their homes. Several more serious flooding events have occurred since.

The Glashaboy River Flood Relief Scheme is designed by the Office of Public Works (OPW) to protect 82 homes and 30 commercial properties in the Glanmire area from one in 100 year fluvial and one in 200 year tidal flooding from the Glashaboy River and its tributaries.

The scheme extends over approximately 4 km of the Glashaboy and its tributaries including half a kilometre of the Butlerstown Stream; approximately 1.8km of the Glenmore Stream and short lower reaches of other tributaries.

The construction works are expected to continue for 32 months.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher said: “I am delighted to see work begin on this project.

"Local residents and business suffered enormously ten years ago, worrying since about another such event destroying their homes and businesses.

"Since then, they campaigned hard for the commencement of this scheme. Funded by the OPW, this is one of many flood relief schemes in the pipeline through the Government’s €1 billion commitment to flood risk management under the current National Development Plan – Project Ireland 2040.”

Tree felling

Site clearance works will be carried out in the coming weeks, February 2022, and will require some tree felling.

Cork City Council have said that every effort has been made to minimise the impact and an ecologist will be on site monitoring the works.

As part of the wider flood relief project, bat boxes will be installed, native tree species will be planted and an extensive hedgerow and wildflower planting programme is also planned to further enhance biodiversity.

The OPW & Cork City Council will also work with the local community to identify further opportunities for tree planting and biodiversity enhancement in the area.

Latest news, drawings and the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), as well as an executive summary of the EIS are available free of charge on the project website (www.glashaboyfrs.ie).

This scheme was previously progressed by Cork County Council but following the Cork City boundary extension in 2019, Cork City Council is now the Contracting Authority acting on behalf of and as agents of the Office of Public Works (OPW).