New Cork race to raise funds for cancer treatment at CUH

A new sporting event is hitting the Cork calendar and in aid of a very good cause.

CUH Charity is organising a fundraising triathlon in Farran Woods on June 18. The event, which kicks off at 2pm, has two distances available and can be completed individually or as part of a team.

Accommodating all fitness levels, the CUH Charity Triathlon has a long route which consists of a 1000m swim, 32km cycle and run 5km or the short route: 500m swim, 32km cycle and a 2.5km run.

Each option can be entered a solo participant or in a team of three.

The event has been created to raise funds for Cancer Services at the CUH. In recent years, fundraising events allowed CUH Charity to purchase the Ion Torrent Genexus machine. The machine is the first of its kind in Ireland and identifies DNA profiles of cancers – which are then used to determine the best type of treatment to fight the disease.

Richard Bambury (Consultant Oncologist CUH) said fundraising is vital so the hospital can continue to purchase new innovative equipment and continue the mission of saving and changing lives.

“Cancer services in CUH continue to develop and the arrival of the Ion Torrent genetic analysis machine last year was a major step forward for the department. We have clear development goals in coming years including advancing our research capabilities in collaboration with UCC, improved imaging and radiotherapy treatment with MRI and an ultimate goal of building a dedicated Cancer Centre in CUH to ensure our patients access timely state of the art care in a modern, efficient and comfortable environment.” While registration for the event is free, the charity is asking teams to raise €1,000 per team to support Cancer Services in CUH. Visit www.cuhcharity.ie to learn more.