Sat, 22 Jan, 2022 - 12:01

Cork author Colm Keane dies age 70

A prolific writer, Mr Keane wrote 29 books - averaging a book a year for the past three decades.
Cork author Colm Keane dies age 70

Colm Keane pictured with his wife Una O'Hagan. 

Michelle McGlynn

Well-known author and journalist Colm Keane has passed away aged 70.

He had been diagnosed with cancer.

A prolific writer, Mr Keane wrote 29 books - averaging a book a year for the past three decades.

The latest book, The Book of St Brigid, was released last September.

It marked the fourth book co-written with his wife, RTÉ newscaster, Una O'Hagan. The pair were married for almost 30 years.

Born in Youghal, Keane and O'Hagan settled in Bray before moving to Waterford in recent years.

The couple visited Youghal often to walk along the beach while they worked on their books.

"We walk it regularly and I’ve never known any place or journey like it to facilitate the thought process," Mr Keane said last year.

"We’d drive from our home in An Rinn in the Waterford Gaeltacht and walk the entire length to Pilmore, resolving many a conundrum in the process."

As a journalist, Mr Keane worked with RTÉ for 26 years where he produced and presented a wide range of documentaries.

Tribute from John Creedon 

Former colleague John Creedon paid tribute to Mr Keane this morning and extended his condolences to his loved ones.

"I'll always fondly remember his enthusiasm and our early-morning chats about Bray Wanderers, music, Youghal, the Irish Saints and any subject you care to mention," Mr Creedon wrote on Twitter.

Mr Keane is predeceased by his son Sean who died of cancer on Christmas day in 2007 at the age of 20.

This story first appeared on IrishExaminer.com

More in this section

woman in grey blouse wearing ffp2 mask 'Today is a good day': Almost all Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted from 6am
Investigations ongoing following daylight assault on Patrick St  Investigations ongoing following daylight assault on Patrick St 
Area of Cork city centre cordoned off after assault Area of Cork city centre cordoned off after assault
cork artsyoughal
<p>Due to the special EuroMillions Raffle draw, two players in Cork became overnight millionaires by winning the €1 million raffle prize on offer. </p>

Two new millionaires in Cork - check those tickets! 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more