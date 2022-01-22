Cork author Colm Keane dies age 70

Well-known author and journalist Colm Keane has passed away aged 70.

He had been diagnosed with cancer.

A prolific writer, Mr Keane wrote 29 books - averaging a book a year for the past three decades.

The latest book, The Book of St Brigid, was released last September.

It marked the fourth book co-written with his wife, RTÉ newscaster, Una O'Hagan. The pair were married for almost 30 years.

Born in Youghal, Keane and O'Hagan settled in Bray before moving to Waterford in recent years.

The couple visited Youghal often to walk along the beach while they worked on their books.

"We walk it regularly and I’ve never known any place or journey like it to facilitate the thought process," Mr Keane said last year.

"We’d drive from our home in An Rinn in the Waterford Gaeltacht and walk the entire length to Pilmore, resolving many a conundrum in the process."

As a journalist, Mr Keane worked with RTÉ for 26 years where he produced and presented a wide range of documentaries.

Tribute from John Creedon

Former colleague John Creedon paid tribute to Mr Keane this morning and extended his condolences to his loved ones.

"I'll always fondly remember his enthusiasm and our early-morning chats about Bray Wanderers, music, Youghal, the Irish Saints and any subject you care to mention," Mr Creedon wrote on Twitter.

Mr Keane is predeceased by his son Sean who died of cancer on Christmas day in 2007 at the age of 20.

This story first appeared on IrishExaminer.com.