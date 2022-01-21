More than 9,700 Covid cases recorded in Cork last week

More than 9,700 cases of Covid-19 were reported from Cork last week.

According to figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), a total of 9,706 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Cork in the second week of January accounting for just over 10 per cent of all cases nationally last week (10.8%).

Nationally, 89,895 cases were reported for the same period.

The HPSC said figures are based on cases notified with positive PCR tests and do not include cases diagnosed by antigen tests.

It also cautioned that notifications for the period are artificially reduced because of the recent surge in cases and a subsequent increased reporting time.

The incidence of the virus per 100,000 people in Cork was 1787.9, which is below the national rate of 1887.8.

The median age of cases was 30.

Meanwhile, a HPSC report on Covid-19 deaths reported in Ireland shows that 15 Covid-19 deaths were reported in Ireland last week. The median age of those who died was 81.

6,087 Covid-19 deaths have been notified in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic including 529 deaths in Cork.