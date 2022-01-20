Work on Carrigaline Western Relief Road running ahead of schedule

WORK on the Carrigaline Western Relief Road is running a few months ahead of schedule and is to be completed in the second quarter of this year.

The Western Relief Road will be 750m in length and will include a new bridge to cross the Owenabue River.

Cork County Council has previously said that the new road will open up lands for development adjacent to Main Street, which will assist in consolidating the town centre.

Ken O’Riordan, a senior executive engineer in the Local Roads Design Office, told members of the Southern Committee Meeting recently that construction works are well ahead of the original 18-month programme.

He told the members that the works are now programmed for completion in the second quarter of this year, which is four or five months ahead of the planned programme.

“We are making very good progress with the contractor, BAM. The earthworks are ongoing and the bridge beams have been installed with the deck poured for the large bridge structure that is under construction.

"We are hoping that the works will be completed in advance of the original programme. We will be hoping that towards the end of Q2 this year, the scheme will be substantially complete.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath welcomed the positive news that the work on the Carrigaline Western Relief Road is running ahead of schedule.

“I just want to welcome the extraordinary progress made on the Carrigaline Relief Road.

“The fact it is now coming in about five months ahead of schedule is an incredible story. It is great to see the progress and it is a credit to everyone involved.”