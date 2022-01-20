West Cork gardaí investigating incident of exposure on Zoom; Others urged to come forward

Gardaí in West Cork have confirmed that an incident of indecent exposure and offensive conduct of a sexual nature that took place during a recent Zoom meeting is being investigated.

The Zoom meeting, which was an online vigil for the deceased Ashling Murphy, was held on January 16.

Gardaí are asking any person who wishes to report or make a complaint regarding this Zoom meeting to come forward.

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103's Cork Today Show, Sergeant Eimear O'Connell of Macroom Garda Station, said that the incident was reported at Clonakilty Garda Station the day after the Zoom was held.

The organiser of the Zoom vigil for the late Ashling Murphy reported the incident of indecent exposure which occurred during the Zoom meeting.

“It was very frightening for anyone that was on the Zoom meeting and caused great offense,” she said.

She urged anyone who found the contents of the Zoom meeting offensive to contact their local garda station who will then forward on their details to the investigating West Cork Protective Services Unit based in Dunmanway.

“Please make contact. The more people that make a complaint, it will make the case stronger going forward and someone might know something or a bit of information that will help the investigation,” she said.