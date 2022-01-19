Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 15:23

Popular pizza-pub 'plays cupid' with singles date night for Valentine's

Pizza and potential romance, what's not to like!
Getting close and cosy while social distancing isn’t always easy, but with a server who is also going to double up as a noble messenger linking you from afar with whoever catches your eye, it might be a more manageable feat.

Roisin Burke

A romantic extravaganza is taking place at a well known, much-loved city centre pub this Valentine’s, with the venue endeavouring to play Cupid on the weekend leading into the love holiday on February 14.

Pizza pub, The Franciscan Well, has decided to take on the tough task of making romantic matches in the midst of a global pandemic.

 To take part, book a table on Sunday February 13 and include your age and gender.
Posting on their Facebook page, the Fran Well team said: “We know meeting people is tough these days, so we’ve decided to run a little socially distant dating night here in the Well for Valentine!”

 To take part, book a table on Sunday, February 13, and include your age and gender.

“Everyone will remain seated at their table, on arrival you will receive a map of the bar table numbers, your server for the night will be your messenger; see someone you like? Buy them a drink or pass them your number, let us do the work!” 

 The venue will also be organising games and giveaways throughout the night so for an all-around good time, get involved!

Book your table here.

