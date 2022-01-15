‘All our hearts are broken’: Vigils take place in Cork and across the country for Ashling Murphy

In Tullamore, shops, businesses and cafes closed early yesterday evening, as the midlands town came largely to a halt as thousands flocked to attend the vigil in a local park.
“Let us respond to this moment of Ashling’s death by committing to the creation of a kinder, more compassionate and empathetic society for all, one that will seek to eliminate all threats of violence against any of our citizens, and commit in particular to bringing an end, at home and abroad, to violence against women in any of its forms.”
- Cork City: 9.30am — meeting at Atlantic Pond (Páirc Uí Chaoimh side) and walking back along the Marina.
- Cork City: 2pm — meeting outside Brown Thomas on Patrick’s Street.
- Kinsale: 4pm — meeting at Trident Hotel and walking through the town, over by Compass Quay, lighting candles at the bridges for Ashling and her family.
- Ballydehob: 4pm — meeting at the Ballydehob playground.
- Carrigaline: 4pm — meeting at the Carrigaline Park bandstand for a memorial walk.
- Kinsale: 3pm — meeting at the Town Park with a run to The Dock and back.
- Bantry: 4pm — the Quay Area
- Bandon: 7pm — meeting at Bridge lane Bandon (the outdoor seating area at the fish corner).