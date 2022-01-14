Vigils in remembrance of Ashling Murphy to be held across Cork in coming days

A number of vigils are set to take place across Cork in the coming days in remembrance of primary school teacher Ashling Murphy who was killed on Wednesday.

A number of vigils have already taken place across the country today.

Thousands of people gathered in the late afternoon in Tullamore, Cork, Dublin, and Belfast, as well as in many other towns to pay tribute to the 23-year-old.

In Cork, the Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher joined the vigil at City Hall's HSE Covid Vaccination Centre staff at 4pm on Friday.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Kelleher said he spoke to the Cathaoirleach of Offaly Declan Harvey, paying respects on behalf of Cork city and its citizens.

Approximately 500 people gathered in Emmett Square, Clonakilty this evening to hold a vigil in memory of Ashling Murphy. Picture: Andy Gibson.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends and pupils of Ashling. What happened has shocked the nation," he said.

The Sexual Violence Centre lit candles on the steps of the centre on Friday evening to remember to 23-year-old and in West Cork, approximately 500 people gathered in Emmett Square in Clonakilty in her memory.

A Book of Condolences was also opened for the people of Cork to share their condolences.

Ashling Murphy's father Raymond Murphy (seated) plays a musical tribute to his daughter as he attends a candle-lit vigil near the scene of her murder. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

In Tullamore, Ms Murphy's family attended a candlelit vigil near the murder scene.

At the event, her father Ray Murphy paid a poignant tribute to the talented young musician by performing her favourite song on the banjo.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the fatal assault on Ms Murphy, who was found dead after going for a run on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore.

People taking part in the candle lit vigil for Aishling Murphy at Tullamore town park on Friday evening. Photograph by Eamon Ward.

Gardaí said that “significant progress” has been made in the investigation to date but An Garda Síochána is not confirming any specific details for operational reasons.

The Sexual Violence Centre Cork pic.twitter.com/odgyUbv1Ml — Donal O’Keeffe (@Donal_OKeeffe) January 14, 2022

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was among those who stood in silence outside the Dáil parliament in Dublin on Friday, while Northern Ireland's deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill joined the crowd at City Hall in Belfast.

A vigil was held in Clonakilty this evening in memory of Ashling Murphy. Picture: Andy Gibson.

The events were held as the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins paid his own tribute to Ms Murphy and called for society to reflect on what is needed to eliminate violence against women.

"The outpouring of grief at the death of Ashling shows how we have all been very touched, and it is so exemplary for young and old to read of all Ashling's accomplishments during her short but brilliant and generous life," he said.

Ashling Murphys mother Kathleen Murphy , father Raymond Murphy, brother Cathal Murphy and sister Amy Murphy comfort one another as they attend a candle-lit vigil near the scene of her murder. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.

More vigils and memorial events will be held across Cork in the days to come:

Saturday, January 15 Cork City: 9.30am - meeting at Atlantic Pond (Páirc Uí Chaoimh side) and walking back along the Marina Cork City: 2pm- meeting outside Brown Thomas on Patrick’s Street, Cork City. Kinsale: 4pm - meeting at Trident Hotel and walking through the town, over by Compass Quay, lighting candles at the bridges for Aisling and her family. Ballydehob: 4pm - meeting at the Ballydehob playground

Sunday, January 16 Carrigaline: 4pm-meeting at the Carrigaline Park Bandstand for a memorial walk Kinsale: 3pm -meeting at the Town Park with a run to The Dock and back. Bantry: 4pm at the Quay Area

Monday, January 17 Bandon: 7pm- meeting at Bridge lane Bandon (the outdoor seating area at the fish corner)