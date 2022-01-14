Fri, 14 Jan, 2022 - 18:17

Cork HSE vaccination staff hold vigil at City Hall for Ashling Murphy

“My heart goes out to the family and friends and pupils of Ashling. What happened has shocked the nation.” 
Roisin Burke

The Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher joined City Hall's HSE Covid Vaccination Centre staff at 4pm, Friday, to hold a vigil for Ashling Murphy.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Kelleher said he also spoke to the Cathaoirleach of Offaly Declan Harvey, paying respects on behalf of Cork city and its citizens.

Staff members from Cork City Hall vaccination centre light a candle and raise a torch during a vigil in memory of Ashling Murphy.
The Lord Mayor highlighted the book of condolence which had been opened up for the people of Cork to share their condolences online and said all were welcome to make their thoughts and prayers known in this capacity.

It’s absolutely heartbreaking, the community is shocked," he said. 

