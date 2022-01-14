More than 150 new jobs for Cork with international supermarket chain

Over 150 Cork jobs with Aldi are being created by the retailer as they expand across the country, recruiting and training 600 new store employees across the country.

Aldi is seeking to recruit and train 600 new store employees throughout 2022, to support its ongoing growth and expansion in Ireland.

Niall O’Connor, Aldi Group Managing Director said: “We are delighted to create 151 new roles to join the store teams in County Cork.”

“Our store teams are dynamic and fast-paced, offering plenty of exciting new challenges every day. There’s something for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the job ladder to more experienced team leaders seeking a new challenge.

“Our amazing colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success, and we’re looking forward to hiring new members for our team to provide an even better in-store experience for our customers.”

Store Assistants will earn up to a market-leading €14.90 an hour, while its entry rate of pay will be €12.90 an hour, matching the Living Wage Technical Group’s recommended Living Wage rate.

The supermarket is also increasing its hourly pay rates for store colleagues from February 1.

Employment opportunities are available at Store Assistant, Assistant Store Manager and Store Manager levels across the country. All new recruits will receive full training from experienced store teams.

Aldi currently employs more than 4,650 people across its 149 Irish stores, with 24 existing stores in Co. Cork. Since 2014, Cork stores have donated over 289,000 meals to local charities through FoodCloud, saving local charities over €364,000.

For further details on all opportunities with Aldi Ireland, please check out their website here.