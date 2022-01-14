Gardaí release man held for questioning over killing of Ashling Murphy

Gardaí have released a man held for questioning in connection with the killing of Ashling Murphy.
The man has been "eliminated" from Garda investigations, gardaí said late on Thursday night, and he is no longer considered a suspect in the case.
A murder investigation is underway following the killing of the 23-year-old teacher as she jogged along a canal in Tullamore.
"The male who was arrested and detained by An Garda Síochána investigating this fatal assault has now been released from this detention," a Garda statement said.
“This male has been eliminated from Garda enquiries and is no longer a suspect.” Gardaí are continuing to appeal for fresh witnesses and for anyone with information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with “straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/green front forks” to come forward.
THE director of the Sexual Violence Centre Cork has spoken of her horror at the brutal killing of 23-year-old primary school teacher Ashling Murphy.
Ms Murphy had been out for a run by the Grand Canal at Cappincur, just outside of Tullamore, Co Offaly, when she was fatally attacked at approximately 4pm on Wednesday afternoon, while it was still daylight.
A 40-year-old man was arrested and was last night being detained at Tullamore Garda Station.
Mary Crilly, who is the director of the Sexual Violence Centre Cork, said her thoughts were with Ms Murphy’s family and friends, and her pupils.
“I just think it’s heartbreaking,” Ms Crilly said.
“I wish, in a sense, there was a checklist where you could offer women, and say ‘You do A,B,C,D, and you’ll be safe, but that isn’t the case.
“I think every woman is aware of her surroundings, every woman tries to be careful, every woman tries to protect herself and be safe — as this woman did — but it doesn’t change anything.
“It didn’t stop Ashling being killed,” she said.
Yesterday evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the killing of the young teacher as a “devastating blow to her family and community”.