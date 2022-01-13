Cork school to pilot new global STEM twinning initiative 

A GLOBAL STEM twinning initiative between Ireland and the USA is being piloted in a Cork school by I Wish - the award-winning programme dedicated to showcasing the power of science, technology, engineering, and maths to female students internationally.

The I Wish partnership with the Irish Venture Capital Association (IVCA) will see transition year students of Presentation Secondary School in Ballyphehane connect virtually with sophomores from Archbishop Riordan High School in San Francisco.

Loreto Community School in Milford, Donegal are also twinning with Owen J Roberts High School in Pennsylvania as part of the I Wish IVCA Twinning Xchange Programme.

The programme is set to be rolled out in further U.S and Irish schools in the future.

“This twinning of schools in Ireland and the USA will increase awareness of the various STEM opportunities and practices across the globe along with featuring international STEM speakers,” Caroline O’Driscoll, co-founder of I Wish, explained.

“By creating a network of global schools with different approaches and experiences, we are giving students on opposite sides of the Atlantic the opportunity to connect, explore and imagine.”

Participating schools have picked one of three themes — transformative technology, the world through my eyes, and protecting the planet — to be explored over several weeks.

The programme includes joint presentations by students, with one winning project to be announced at I Wish’s showcase event on February 10, 2022.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher welcomed the twinning initiative.

“The San Francisco and Cork sister city relationship was formed back 1984.

“Over the past 38 years, this partnership has evolved and we are delighted to welcome this new venture, which focuses on young people’s engagement in STEM, the broadening of horizons, and relationship building between these two great cities,” he said.

The I Wish free annual global STEM event takes place on February 10.