Cork woman appointed head of Alzheimer Society of Ireland

A Cork woman has been named the Interim CEO of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Siobhan O’Connor has been appointed as the Interim CEO by the Board of Directors with immediate effect.

Siobhan, originally from Cork, became The ASI’s Head of Operations in June 2019 and has worked closely with her colleagues right across the country and has been fundamental in delivering excellence in the delivery of dementia supports and services during this time.

Prior to joining The ASI, Siobhan has spent over 20 years in the office supplies industry in senior management roles with her most recent role being Managing Director of Codex Office Solutions.

Siobhan’s experience includes sales, finance, operations, technology, ISO certification and compliance and she also has a track record in Corporate Social Responsibility through activities involving DePaul Ireland, Beaumont Foundation, St Francis Hospice and the Cliona Foundation.

Siobhan said: “I am so grateful and honoured to have been given the opportunity to lead this extraordinary organisation and working with all the staff, branches and volunteers to help represent people living with dementia, their family carers and supporters across Ireland. I would like to thank the chairman Eugene McCague and board of directors for this opportunity. I am so aware of how tirelessly our staff and volunteers work across the country to improve the lives of those impacted by dementia in Ireland. I am looking forward to supporting everyone to continue this work in the time ahead.”

The ASI Chairman Eugene McCague said: “On behalf of the board of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, I would like to express my gratitude to Siobhan for stepping into this role. Siobhan has shown so much commitment to the delivery of supports and services for the people we support over the last number of years and I know that she will bring a great deal of expertise, experience and drive in her new role to help The ASI to continue the work of supporting people with dementia, their family carers and supporters in Ireland. I wish Siobhan the very best in her new role.”

It was announced last week that Pat McLoughlin has decided to step down from his role as CEO, following medical advice to receive immediate treatment and take recovery time. Pat became CEO in October 2016, and he will officially retire from his role in March 2022