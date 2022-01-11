CVs at the ready: Job openings at the Marina Market 

A number of outlets at the Marina Market are looking for staff.

Two managers, two bakers, two baristas and serving staff are needed at the popular dockland venue across a range of establishments.

Oak Fire Pizza is looking for a manager. Anyone interested in applying for the available position can send their CV to operations@oakfirepizza.ie.

Coffee connoisseurs and caffeine fiends could be interested in two barista positions available with Alchemy and Cork’s bakers might be swayed by the positions available at The Pure Flakey Bakery, which is on the lookout for a manager and two bakers.

Anyone scouting for barista, baker or managerial work can reach out with their CV to alchemyeoin@gmail.com.

As well as this Hansum, the tasty hot chicken stand, is also looking for serving staff with kitchen experience.

The popular food joint is currently looking for full and part-time staff. If interested, you can email your CV to hansumcvs@gmail.com