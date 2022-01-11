National Lottery appeals for Cork Lotto players to carefully check old tickets purchased last October

THE National Lottery has appealed to a Cork Lotto player to check their tickets carefully from a draw that was held on Saturday, October 30.

Two Lotto players in Cork and Limerick who matched five numbers to win €23,367 each in the draw which was held on Saturday, October 30 are yet to come forward.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The claim deadline for these prizes is the close of business on Friday, January 28.

The winning tickets were both purchased on the day of the draw. The Cork winner purchased their ticket at Anglands Service Station in Dromagh, Mallow.

The winning numbers from the Saturday, October 30 Lotto draw were: 05, 06, 17, 22, 33, 41 and the bonus was 34.

A National Lottery spokesperson has called on all Lotto players in Cork to carefully check their old tickets from October to ensure that they do not miss out on claiming these prizes.

“There are two players in Cork and Limerick who are yet to claim two Match 5 prizes worth €23,367 from the Saturday, October 30 draw."

"With the claim deadline approaching on Friday, January 28, we are urging any of our players who may have purchased their tickets at Anglands Service Station in Dromagh, Mallow, Co Cork or at Centra, Cul Crannagh in Dooradoyle, Co Limerick to urgently check their old tickets.

“If you are one of these lucky winners, we are advising you to sign the back of your ticket and make contact with our prize claims team as soon as possible on 1800 666 222 or email claims @lottery.ie. We can then make arrangements for you to claim your prize,” the spokesperson added.