Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 10:57

Paw-sitive morning for Cork City Fire Brigade as crews rescue puppy

A puppy who found himself in a tricky situation earlier this morning is now safe and well thanks to crews at Cork City Fire Brigade.
Picture: Cork City Fire Brigade.

Amy Nolan

A puppy who found himself in a tricky situation earlier this morning is now safe and well thanks to crews at Cork City Fire Brigade.

At 4am this morning Green Watch came to the rescue of the pup who was stuck in a wastewater pipe.

In a Tweet, Cork City Fire Brigade said crews spent a period of time with a con saw and sledge to free the pup.

“Thankfully the rescue came to a happy ending and ‘Buzz’ (named after his new fav hero) was safe and well,” the Fire Brigade added.

