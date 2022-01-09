Sun, 09 Jan, 2022 - 18:29

'Could your social activity have serious implications for someone you love?': Cork GP on transmissable Omicron variant

To date, there have been 63 cases of the variant recorded in Cork.
'Could your social activity have serious implications for someone you love?': Cork GP on transmissable Omicron variant

A total of 718 Covid-19 cases were confirmed as infected with the B.1.1.529 (Omicron) variant to date in Ireland, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Breda Graham

The Medical Director of the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) has advised people that “the benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine outweigh the risk as 718 cases of the new Omicron variant have so far been recorded in Ireland.

The Cork-based GP, Dr Diarmuid Quinlan, said that the GP training body is “delighted that a steady stream of people continue to attend for first Covid vaccination” and emphasised to those who have not got the vaccine that “the benefits outweigh any risk”.

His comments come as a total of 718 Covid-19 cases were confirmed as infected with the B.1.1.529 (Omicron) variant to date in Ireland, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Its summary of Covid-19 virus variants in Ireland report published on Friday found that there has been a total of 718 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant to date in Ireland.

Of the 718 cases of the variant, 383 are male, 333 are female and two are unknown.

To date, there have been 63 cases of the variant recorded in Cork.

Dr Quinlan advised people to use reputable websites and sources of information to have any questions answered and reminded people that their GP is available to answer concerns.

As a means to help prevent the spread of infection, the ICGP also advised that people socially distance themselves as much as possible, limit their social contacts to a small number, and follow the public health guidance.

“Omicron is a very transmissible virus and meeting outside is better than inside, but if meeting up at home, please do ventilate as much as possible.

“When making decisions about socialising, we encourage people to consider their extended family members who may be vulnerable to severe Covid illness. Could your social activity have serious implications for someone you love?,” he said.

Read More

Health service under stress as more than 21,000 new Covid cases notified

More in this section

Where in the World is Cónal Creedon?: Fans of Cork author take his work global  Where in the World is Cónal Creedon?: Fans of Cork author take his work global 
Sinead O'Connor at Absolute Radio - London Sinéad O’Connor’s missing son found dead aged 17
Woman performs a Covid-19 self-test at home Covid-19 latest: Record case numbers reported on Saturday 
#covid-19
<p>On Sunday morning, there were 984 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 83 were in intensive care.</p>

Health service under stress as more than 21,000 new Covid cases notified

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more