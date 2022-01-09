Health service under stress as more than 21,000 new Covid cases notified

The head of the Irish Health Service Executive has warned that the system is under stress.
Paul Reid was speaking as another 21,384 positive cases of Covid-19 were notified on Sunday.
On Sunday morning, there were 984 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 83 were in intensive care.
Mr Reid tweeted that the health service is under stress, but there is "always room for optimism".
Saturday saw a new record daily case number set, with 26,122 new cases confirmed.
The previous daily high of 23,817 was notified on January 6 as Ireland heads towards the expected peak of the Omicron surge.