Sun, 09 Jan, 2022 - 14:50

Health service under stress as more than 21,000 new Covid cases notified

Paul Reid was speaking as another 21,384 positive cases of Covid-19 were notified on Sunday.
Health service under stress as more than 21,000 new Covid cases notified

On Sunday morning, there were 984 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 83 were in intensive care.

Rebecca Black

The head of the Irish Health Service Executive has warned that the system is under stress.

Paul Reid was speaking as another 21,384 positive cases of Covid-19 were notified on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, there were 984 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 83 were in intensive care.

Mr Reid tweeted that the health service is under stress, but there is "always room for optimism".

"Booster vaccines are giving greater protection. Public's actions are mitigating impacts. ICU cases holding stable. Evidence of less severity, but 984 hospitalised. Nobody is hospitalised for mild illness," he tweeted.

Saturday saw a new record daily case number set, with 26,122 new cases confirmed.

The previous daily high of 23,817 was notified on January 6 as Ireland heads towards the expected peak of the Omicron surge.

Read More

Funding available to Cork clubs to promote angling 

More in this section

Sinead O'Connor at Absolute Radio - London Sinéad O’Connor’s missing son found dead aged 17
Woman performs a Covid-19 self-test at home Covid-19 latest: Record case numbers reported on Saturday 
Brexit Coveney dodges questions on lockdown-breaking champagne bash at his department
#covid-19cork health
Where in the World is Cónal Creedon?: Fans of Cork author take his work global 

Where in the World is Cónal Creedon?: Fans of Cork author take his work global 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more