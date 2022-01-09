Funding available to Cork clubs to promote angling 

CORK angling clubs are being encouraged to apply for funding under a 2022 sponsorship programme.

The programme is being run by Inland Fisheries Ireland, the state agency responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats.

According to research, 18% of adults in Ireland that have never been fishing before are “likely” to try angling in the future.

The Inland Fisheries sponsorship programme is one of the main funding mechanisms used by the agency to promote angling in Ireland.

In 2021, the programme awarded funding to 41 angling events and initiatives, including ten festivals that showcased Ireland's resources and 28 coaching and juvenile outreach events.

Focus on young people

This year's €30,000 fund will have a particular focus on initiatives aimed at beginners and young anglers, as well as events that promote sustainable angling tourism.

“In 2022, our top priority is supporting projects and events that encourage more young people and beginners to try angling sustainably, as well as initiatives that help grow sustainable angling tourism throughout Ireland," said Suzanne Campion, head of business development at Inland Fisheries Ireland.

“As more people in Cork enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits of being outdoors, mainly driven by Covid-19 guidelines, we are seeing greater levels of interest in angling nationally.

"For example, nearly one in five Irish adults are 'likely' to try angling in the future, according to Amárach Research.

"In addition to supporting those who would like to go fishing for the first time, we also have a unique opportunity through the Sponsorship Programme to highlight the importance of biodiversity, conservation and sustainable angling.”

The deadline for applications, which are now open, is January 21.

For more information see www.fisheriesireland.ie.