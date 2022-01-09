Sun, 09 Jan, 2022 - 08:01

Call for Ballyvolane transport network to be extended

"Allowing cyclists to enter the one-way section of Spring Lane would mean a safe or quiet route for cyclists all the way from the Fox and Hound to Blackpool.”
Mary Corcoran

CORK City Council is being asked to implement a number of low-cost measures to link the Ballyvolane transport network to Mayfield and Blackpool.

The call is included in a submission from Green Party councillor Oliver Moran on the proposed Ballyvolane strategic transport corridor scheme — North Ring Road to Mervue, which concluded on Friday.

The scheme proposes a number of works, including widening and realigning the existing R614 Ballyhooly Road from North Ring Road to Mervue for the provision of bus lanes, continuous footpaths, and cycle facilities.

Also proposed is a widening of the Glen River Bridge, and widening and realigning the Ballyvolane Road from the Banduff Road/Rathcooney Road junction through Ballyvolane Cross to the North Ring Road junction at Clonard.

In his submission, Mr Moran calls for a number of measures, including the provision of bus shelters and well-designed bus stops at all locations, and a tie in with existing links to effectively extend the scheme to Blackpool and Mayfield.

He has also called for the provision of priority measures for cyclists to turn left at junctions and join in with traffic.

“Among the proposals I’ve made are common sense and low-cost improvements to link the Ballyvolane network to Mayfield and Blackpool,” Mr Moran said.

“One of these is to extend the proposed scheme by about 150m so that it connects with a ‘quietway’ along Spring Lane and on to Blackpool. 

"Allowing cyclists to enter the one-way section of Spring Lane would mean a safe or quiet route for cyclists all the way from the Fox and Hound to Blackpool, whether to commute to work, to go shopping or to socialise.”

A report is to be compiled on submissions and observations on the plan, which will be presented to Cork City Council.

