'Oh yes it is': The Everyman panto will be back in action this weekend

The Everyman has announced the resumption of its panto after it was forced earlier in the week to cancel some performances because of a positive Covid test.

The theatre said performances of Aladdin would begin again on Sunday 9 January at 1.30pm.

“Let’s get the show back on the road!” the theatre said on Wednesday evening on its Twitter account.

“After a number of cancelled performances this week, Aladdin will recommence on Sunday, 9th of January at 1.30pm and continue for the remainder of the run until Sunday, 16th of January.”

The theatre apologised for any disappointment caused by the cancellations.

“All affected patrons have been contacted by our Box Office team and refunds will be issued as soon as possible,” it said.

The resumption will be welcome news for the Everyman, which, like all live venues, has been badly affected by the pandemic.

Aladdin opened on Wednesday, 8 December, and has received positive notices and standing ovations.

The Echo reviewed the Everyman’s Aladdin and said it was “brilliant”, describing it as ”an extravaganza of song, dance, fun, jokes, boos, hisses, cheers and tears.”

The Everyman’s digital panto is available to watch on-demand online until January 23.